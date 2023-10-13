Kenneth R. Yoder

Kenneth Ray Yoder, 68, of Kensington, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home Oct. 9, 2023, surrounded by family, following an extended battle with cancer.

He was born in Canton, Ohio on Oct. 1, 1955, to the late Phineas M. and Mary Ellen (Weaver) Yoder.

He was united in marriage to Luella Mullet on May 21, 1977. They shared 46 happy years together.

He was a faithful member of the Glade Run Mennonite Church of Kensington, Ohio, where he served as deacon for over 36 years.

In addition to his wife, Luella, he is survived by five daughters and four sons, Sharon (Titus) Horst of Grayson, KY, Jennifer (Clair) Wadel of Lucedale, MS, Emilene (LaWayne) Miller of Mechanicstown, Ohio, Wendall (Rosalyn) Yoder of Kensington, Ohio, Kendra (Jason) Neuenschwander of Bradner, Ohio, Wesley (Sharon) Yoder of Unity, WI, Jerold (Sharon) Yoder of Mount Morris, IL, Darlene Yoder of the home, and Wilfred (Abigail) Yoder of Kensington, Ohio; and 28 grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Arnold (Sharon) Yoder of Gads Hill, Ontario, Canada; and two sisters, Margaret and Marilyn Yoder of Kensington, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phineas and Mary Ellen Yoder.

Viewing is planned for Oct. 13 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m.

The funeral is planned for Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

These will be held at the First Christian Church at 300 W. Lincoln Way in Minerva, Ohio.

Burial follows at the Glade Run Mennonite Church Cemetery.