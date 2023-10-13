Lawrence A. Miday, Jr.

Lawrence “Larry” A. Miday, Jr., 90, passed away Oct. 10, 2023.

He was born July 16, 1933, in Canton, to Lawrence, Sr. and Susan (Hoff) Miday.

Larry was a 1952 graduate of Carrollton High School and a life resident of Carroll County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, retired from the United States Department of Defense, a former member of St. Mary’s of Morges Catholic Church, NRA, and the Farm Bureau. Larry was an enthusiast with flowers and plants and served his community for many years with his chainsaw sharpening business.

Those left to cherish his memory are son, Michael Miday; daughter, Julie (Paul) Norris; two grandchildren, Alyse (Andrew) Fry and Jacob (Sadie) Norris; two great-grandsons, Gavin and Wyatt Fry; brother, John (Clara) Miday; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas (Phyllis) Meiser and Marilyn (James) Neff.

The family would like to thank his extended family, Emma Walters and her children, Dakota and Demi Walters, for their help in Larry’s care.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn (Meiser) Miday, to whom he was married for 38 years; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Joseph Shimek; brother, Ronald Miday; and nephew, Robert Shimek.

A visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s of Morges Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Carrollton, 704 Canton Rd. NW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kreighbaum Sanders Funeral Home, 4041 Cleveland Ave. S, Canton, OH 44707.

Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.