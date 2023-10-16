Paul W. Jakubowski

Paul W. Jakubowski, 91, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 12, 2023, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Born April 29, 1932, in Salineville, Ohio, Paul was a son of the late Adam R. and Stella Gruszecki Jakubowski.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, in 2013, along with his parents, and his brother, Bernard (Shirley) in 2022.

He is survived by daughter, Nancy (Brian) Lane of Andover, Ohio; two sons, Eugene Jakubowski (Margaret) of Green, Ohio, and John (Tonia) of Marysville, Ohio; six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Roger) McGaffic of Stevenson, Virginia.

His life was filled with his love of music and friends. He started playing the accordion at age 13 and continued to actively play music for 78 years. One of his first bands included his brother and sister. He enjoyed playing at the Friendship Center in Carrollton.

He enjoyed driving for American Interstate Bus Tours after he worked for the Department of Natural Resources, retiring from Hocking College.

Paul was a member of Carroll Lodge #124 F. & A.M. and the Knights of Columbus in Carrollton.

Visitation for Paul will be Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.