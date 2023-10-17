Billie Curry, 47, of Robertsville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

She was born Oct. 17, 1975, in Canton. She graduated from Minerva High School and R.G. Drage Career Center in 1994. She is a member of the Squeaky Joints Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Group. Billie was a true “Golden Girl” as an awesome friend with a wicked sense of humor.

She is survived by daughter, Danielle (Tyler Locke) Curry of Robertsville; son, Josh (Vanessa) Grossman of Alliance; mother and stepfather, Julie and Charles Anderson of Alliance; father and stepmother, Daniel and Kimberly Grossman of Minerva; and 5 grandchildren, Nirvana and Mace Grossman, Chloe, Clara and Callie Locke.

She is preceded in death by her fiancé, Davis Abernathy.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.