Rebecca Hutchison

Rebecca “Becky” Hutchison, 69, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 17, 2023, following a brief illness.

She was born April 19, 1954, in Canton, Ohio, to the late James Burrier and Evelyn Fleishour.

Becky graduated from Carrollton High School in 1972 and continued her schooling at Jeff-Tech. She worked for many years as a legal secretary in Canton. She attended Carrollton First United Methodist Church.

Becky is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Doug Hutchison, whom she married Oct. 25, 1975. She is also survived by her son, D.J. Hutchison; her daughter, Jaime Shockey; her beloved grandchildren, Cole and Kylie Shockey; and her brother, Bill (Deb) Burrier.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James “Jimmy” Burrier.

A service to celebrate Becky’s life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation on the same day, starting from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.