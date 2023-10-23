Holly Cook, 55, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away surrounded by loved ones Oct. 19, 2023, due to a brief illness.

Holly was born Dec. 25, 1967, to Bob and Donna Maple, and immediately brought joy and laughter into the world.

Holly was a wonderful daughter who excelled in school and had many friends. Holly went on to pursue a beautiful, fun life with her loving husband, David (Dave) Cook, Jr., after graduating from Carrollton High School in 1986. Holly and Dave were married in 1989 and had two children; Derek Cook and Bailey Cook.

Holly and Dave spent some of their life in the state of Washington while Dave served in the United States Air Force. In 1993, they found their way back to Carrollton where they planned to live their life and raise their children. Holly was well known as hardworking and resilient. She was very intelligent and spent many years as an accountant. In 2006, Holly graduated with a degree in Business from Stark State College as a student with high distinction. Holly was amazing at her craft and made wonderful friendships with many of her coworkers along the way.

Holly loved the sunshine and going to the beach. Holly and Dave would travel to Florida often; a place where they enjoyed the serenity of the ocean and each other’s company. Holly could always be found cruising in her jeep while listening to her favorite rock songs or simply sun-bathing on her porch at home. Above all, she thoroughly enjoyed and loved babysitting her grand-pups, Max and Cooper. She would often refer to them as her “snoots.”

Holly is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Dave Cook; as well as her children, Derek (Brittney) Cook and Bailey Cook; her parents, Bob and Donna Maple; and her brother, Bobby (Emmie) Maple.

A beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend, Holly was supportive, kind, hilarious, and witty and we will all miss her dearly.

Holly requested no memorial or funeral services be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support patients and their loved ones at Aultman Hospice and Compassionate Care Center in her name.

Gifts can be made online at Aultman.org/hospicegifts or by sending a check made payable to The Aultman Foundation, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, OH 44710. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio, 330-452-4041.