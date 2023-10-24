Robert Gemind

Robert “Bob” Gemind, of Carrollton, and Avion Palms in Bowling Green, Florida, passed away on the evening of Oct. 12, 2023.

Born on Nov. 19, 1939, in Copley, Ohio, Bob was a son of the late Adelbert “Del” and Betty Kealy Gemind.

Throughout his life, Bob made significant contributions to the construction industry, serving as a foreman concrete finisher for over 35 years in the Akron area. Following his retirement, Bob and his beloved wife, Darlene, embarked on a journey across all 50 states, fostering lasting friendships and unforgettable memories along the way.

An accomplished craftsman, Bob found solace and joy in his workshop, where he meticulously crafted barnwood cabinets, porch swings, and designed Christmas ornaments. His passion for woodworking was a testament to his creativity and dedication to his craft. He also designed and built many beautiful brick and stone fireplaces for family and friends across the county.

Bob’s legacy of love and devotion lives on through his wife of 62 years, Darlene, and their four daughters, Margie (Carl) Herrington, Debbie (Clark) Herrington, Sandi (Paul) Brown, and Cherie (Bill) Melville. He was also a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bob is survived by his brothers, John Gemind and Pat (Linda) Gemind.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adelbert and Betty Gemind, as well as his siblings, Mike, Dutch, and Mary Bivens.

In accordance with his wishes, Bob was cremated, and no formal services will be held. Dodds Funeral Home provided compassionate and professional assistance to the family during this time of bereavement.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s name to Carroll County Caring Hands, PO Box 322, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.