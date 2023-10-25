Lloyd “George” Burt, Jr., 86, of Dellroy, passed away Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

He was born March 22, 1937, in Chicago, IL, a son of the late Lloyd G. and Zoe (Cox) Burt, Sr., moved here, then went back to Chicago, returning to the East Sparta area for most of his life. George was a 1956 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. He had worked at Union Metal Mfg. 42 years where he was a millwright, and also milked cows for many years and raised goats and lambs as a hobby. He was a member of East Sparta Christian Church.

George is survived by his wife, Laura L. Burt, with whom he celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on March 27; one daughter and one son, Patti and Roger Waugh, and Lloyd G. “LG” and Paula Burt III; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Jonathan Burt, Amy (Mitch) McBrayer, and their children, Raelynn, Colton, and Karina, Mitchell Waugh, Alison Waugh, and Olivia Waugh; two sisters, Terrace McDade and Nancy (Charles) Patton.

Services will be held Friday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Mark Black officiating.

Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in George’s memory may be made to First Christian Church of Malvern (memo line: Kingdom Project), 4046 Coral Rd. NW, Malvern, OH 44644.

Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

