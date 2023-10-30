Everett C. Eagle, Jr.

Beloved and adored family patriarch, Everett Cluster Eagle, Jr., was called to join his Heavenly Father, wife, and parents on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Everett (“Buddie” to some) was born to Evelyn “Ruth” Hardway and Everett C. Eagle, Sr. on Aug. 4, 1953, in Roane County, WV, and spent most of his life in Canton and then Minerva, Ohio.

He left this world while looking out on his barn and two cherished horses, Zip and Tigger, with his precious Newfoundland dog, Gunner, by his side.

Everett, along with his wife Debra (Elliott), raised two strong, independent daughters, Kelly (Loos) Harlow and Rebecca (“Becky”) Eagle – a tribute to Everett’s nurturing care and unwavering support. He was a devoted grandfather to five grandchildren, James Harlow, Trenton Eagle, Lexi Harlow, Andrew Russell, and Ella Malone, and one perfect great-grandson, Chase Elliott Harlow. He prayed for his grandchildren up until his last breath.

In addition, Everett is survived by two younger siblings with whom he shared a solid bond of love, respect, and many, many laughs over the years, Bryan (Kim) Eagle and Jean (Jud) McDonald. Family get-togethers will undoubtedly be much less funny without our family comedian.

Everett was a Vietnam War era veteran, who served with the 1st Infantry (Big Red One) and explored the world during his time serving in the United States Army as a Spec. 4, though he passed qualifications for Spec. 5, but declined re-enlistment. Prior to service, he trained at Timken Vocational High School in Canton, Ohio (1971) as a machinist. After service, Everett dedicated his professional life to Superior Dairy, Inc. (machine operator), including several years as Teamsters Union 113 President during which time he strongly advocated for his co-workers’ rights. He retired in 2015.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Zeke Yoder officiating.

The burial, with military honors, will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery.

The family encourages all to attend the services.

Visitation will occur one hour prior to the funeral services at the funeral home, 206 E. Lincoln Way, in Minerva.

Those unable to attend may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.