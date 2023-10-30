On Oct. 23, 2023, Joseph J. Bick received a well-deserved homecoming from all his loved ones on the other side.

Joe was born Aug. 15, 1954, to the late Herman and Loretta (Polen) Bick.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Debra Bick.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lori (Warner) Bick; his brother, John Bick of Bowling Green, Ohio; his nephew, Shawn (Meg) Bick of Pickerington, Ohio; his two great nieces; and his best friend, Chuck.

Golfing and fishing were his true passions but his wife and his little dog, Ivy Mae, held the keys to his heart.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Truman House of New Philadelphia and to Dr. Shah, Dr. Puri, and Dr. Tammana who administered such loving care and compassion to Joe during his time of need.

Joe left this life as he lived it surrounded by lifelong loyal friends and family conveying their unconditional love to him.

There will be a memorial gathering Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 333 N. Main St., Amsterdam, Ohio, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11 a.m. with Father Jack McCoy officiating.

