Mildred Malone

Mildred “Darlene” Malone, 76, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died early Sunday evening, Oct. 22, 2023, in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia.

She was born March 25, 1947, in Canton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Darl W. and Thelma (Johnson) Painter.

Her husband, James E. “Jim” Malone, Jr., whom she married July 10, 1965, passed away June 8, 2007.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David K. Malone and a brother, Raymond Painter, Sr.

She retired in 2002 as a press operator from PCC Airfoils in Minerva after 16 years of service to the company. She was a former member of the Canton VFW Auxiliary Post #3747 and the Uhrichsville Moose Lodge. She and her husband Jim were active with the Kickin’ Country Line Dance group for many years. She was fond of country music and when her health permitted, she enjoyed cruises and traveling. It should also be noted that she was an enthusiastic fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Darnell R. Reese of Carrollton, Ohio; a brother, Keith (Debbie) Painter of Louisville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Kelli Kinzel, Samantha Hull, James (Lyndsie) Hull, Malorie Malone and Brian Reese, and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 30, 2023, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Milo Baker officiating.

Interment of both her and her husband Jim’s ashes will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery.

