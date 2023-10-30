Richard K. Zollars

Richard Keith Zollars, 79, lost his 2-year battle to Lewy Body Dementia on Oct. 24, 2023, with his family by his side in his home that he loved and designed.

He was born April 13, 1944, in Canton, Ohio. His parents were Jack and Edith Zollars.

He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1962. Richard married Diana (Zak), the love of his life in 1966 and celebrated their 57th Anniversary in June.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diana; son, Rodney (Laurie); daughter, Connie; dog, Rusty; grandsons, Zachary and Dylan Zollars and Austin Wade; great-grandson, Hudson Zollars; sister, Beth (Tom)Tonsky, and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Edith; brother, Neal; in-laws, Stan and Marth Zak; and best friends, Paul Jones and dog, Zoe.

Richard had an entrepreneurial mind, was a successful businessman and worked hard to provide for his family. He was a draftsman and then a mechanic. He owned and operated several Sohio and Sunoco stations and rental properties. He bought property on W. Tusc in 1985 and built Keepsake Auto Sales which he ran with his son Rodney for 22 years. His next venture led him to buy A-C Airport Storage in 2007 which his son currently manages.

Richard’s passion and hobby has always been cars. He would study Hemmings for days, glued to the TV watching NASCAR and Barrett-Jackson. Cars and more cars. He built them, he restored them, and showed them. He has countless trophies from local car shows and cruise-ins. You could find him at one relaxed under a shade tree, wearing his straw hat and listening to Tommy Spiker playing oldies music.

He and his wife shared a love for family and animals. Their favorite time was always Sunday afternoon when the family gathered at their home, having dinner and spending time together. Richard had an ornery smile and always entertained us with his humor (even when inappropriate), but he also had such a soft side and a gentle heart. He is adored by many and will be greatly missed. Richard was one of a kind and will never be forgotten. Many ask what they can do for us: Hug your family and friends. Tell them you love them. Share your favorite memory or story of Richard with his family. Keep his spirit alive.

A private burial will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation to Carroll Co. Protection League, 2185 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615 or Traditions Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Extension W, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.