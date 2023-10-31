Alice J. Scarlott, 82, of Mechanicstown, passed away in her home Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

A daughter of the late Joseph and Minnie (Snow) Armstrong, she was born Nov. 18, 1940, in Lisbon, Ohio.

Alice was a member of the Carrollton Seventh Day Adventist Church and lived a very devout life. Throughout her life, she bowled on local bowling leagues, and collected antiques. She enjoyed doing interior design and painting, as well as taking photographs. Alice will always be remembered for helping everyone that she could. She was the caretaker to many of those around her in her life and brought meals to people in need in the local community.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard and Michael Scarlott; daughter, Cheryl (John) Barber; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Scarlott in 2008; three brothers and four sisters.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Mechanicstown Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ronnie Tranter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alice’s memory to Community Hospice, 704 Canton Rd. NW, Suite A, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.