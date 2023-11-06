Ernesto L. Palleschi

Ernesto Luciano Palleschi, 76, passed away Nov. 1, 2023, at his home in Dellroy, Ohio. He was born Dec. 13, 1946, in Sora, Italy to Domenico and Celeste (DiPede) Palleschi.

He emigrated with his parents and brothers to the United States in 1956, settling in Malvern, Ohio. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1966.

He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 as part of a long-range reconnaissance patrol in Vietnam, for which he was awarded several medals, including the Purple Heart. He was a devoted employee of Cambridge Mills in Malvern, Ohio, from which he retired.

He enjoyed riding his Harley with his many good friends and fellow riders. Ernie will be remembered by all who loved him as big-hearted and generous with his time and energy, ready to lend a helping hand when asked.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Domenico and Celeste Palleschi, and his oldest brother, Vincent Palleschi.

He is survived by his brothers, Sam (Doris) Palleschi of Zanesville, Ohio and George Palleschi of Malvern, Ohio; his sister-in-law, Judy Palleschi of Malvern, Ohio; 9 nieces and nephews, and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern with Father Victor Cinson as celebrant.

Burial with full military honors will be in the church cemetery.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m.

