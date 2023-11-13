Jack J. Litten, 85, of Carrollton, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born April 17, 1938, in Flushing, Ohio to Orville and (Rogers) Litten.

He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where he had worked for 32 years. He was a singer for the band Lloyd Hamilton and the Drifters. They sang on the radio and was an opening act at the Ponderosa for several years. He also loved going to the racetrack and watching the horses run.

He is survived by his wife, Rose (Fugate) Litten, whom he married June 19, 1999; two daughters, Carmen (Lester) Banks of Cadiz, and Donna Stull of Scio; son, Michael Litten of Carrollton; sister, Louise Milligan of Barnesville; 11 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Jean Daycar, and a grandchild.

His wishes were to be cremated with burial in Holly Memorial Gardens at a later date.

