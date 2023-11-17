Raymond C. Kugler

Raymond Curtis Kugler, 80 of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. He was born Jan. 20, 1943, to Bob and Ruth Kugler.

He moved to Carrollton when he was 15 years old and worked with his family on the family farm. He owned Kugler Farms and had R.C. Kugler Construction and was well known in the area for his masonry skills. He was a member of the Carrollton Bible Chapel. He loved to square dance and travel when he retired. Survivors include his two sons, Coray (Tammi Harmon) Kugler of Carrollton and Eric (Tyler Nickell) Kugler of Kansas City, MO; his granddaughter, Eva Marie Ann Green of Carrollton; brother, Roger (Carol) Kugler of Bloomington, IN; sister-in-law, Linda Kugler of Alaska; and many loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Wayne Kugler and Karen Price.

Calling hours will be Monday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m.-12 noon. The funeral will follow at noon at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.

Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Carrollton Bible Chapel, 365 Steubenville Rd. SE, Carrollton, OH 44615.