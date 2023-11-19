Dorothy M. Carter

Dorothy M. (Eick) Carter, 92, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away in her home Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, with her husband, Joseph and son, Steven, by her side.

A daughter of the late Clarence O. and Martha A. (Lotz) Eick, she was born Jan. 11, 1931, in Harrison Township, Ohio.

Dorothy graduated from Carrollton High School in 1948, where she met the love of her life, Joseph E. Carter and later married on Jan. 5, 1951. He “courted” her on his Harley Indian motorcycle, and she was teased as being a “Motorcycle Mama”. Dorothy and Joseph had six children and he referred to her as his “little brown hen”.

She was an active member of the New Harrisburg United Presbyterian Church. As a “farmer’s wife”, she loved gardening, playing accordion and piano, along with cooking. She will be remembered for her lasagna, pecan pie, cabbage rolls, waffles and too many to list. Among other things, she enjoyed playing solitaire and euchre, especially winning, and was called our “card shark”.

While raising her family, Dorothy attended Kent State University, Tuscarawas Campus, where she completed a two-year degree as a registered nurse. She began her career in 1975 at Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio and worked for 18 years before retiring in 1993.

She was devoted to family, enjoying her time with children and grandchildren, including trips to the Sacramento, CA, area each winter for over 30 years.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph E. Carter; two daughters, Jeanette (Dominic) Accettola and Jackie (Maurice) Wilson; son, Steven Carter; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sister, Catherine J. Scott.

Preceding her in death are her two daughters, JoAnne Jones and Susan Sweebe; and her son, Stuart Carter, in addition to her parents and three brothers, John, Richard and James Eick.

A memorial will be held at a future date with interment in the New Harrisburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy’s memory to Carroll County Caring Hands, by contacting them at: ccch4u@gmail.com.

“To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.” 2 Cor. 5:8

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.