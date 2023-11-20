Aiden J. McNutt

Aiden Joseph McNutt, 18, of Carrollton, passed away late evening, Nov. 11, 2023, in a tragic house fire.

He is the beloved son of Brian and Shari (Maple) McNutt, born in Canton, Ohio on Sept. 2, 2005.

Though he left us too soon, Aiden lived his life to the fullest. As a senior at Carrollton High School, Aiden had been on the varsity wrestling team and was a team captain for the trap team. He participated in the Academic Challenge and French Club and was a member of both the Men’s Chorale and Chamber. Aiden could pick up anything new he wanted to do, including 4-H, where he qualified for the state fair in woodworking, and more recently for welding.

Aiden will always be remembered for his amazing personality, from the way he dressed, to his sense of humor. Known for his staple jeans, white t-shirt, and sunglasses, Aiden wouldn’t pass up an opportunity to dress up and look his best when going out. He was a great debater, never backing down from what he believed in, and trying to convince you. He could be overly honest and hold high standards for both himself and others around him. He was never what you expect, tough as nails when needed, but soft at the same time. He stood up for others without a second thought but also enjoyed “stirring the pot” before walking away with a smile. Taught to be very chivalrous from a young age, Aiden could be found holding the door for everyone he came across.

Although he was born in the twenty-first century, you wouldn’t know it by his taste in music and movies. Aiden loved everything from the 80’s, some of his favorites being David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Star Wars, Rocky, and Smokey and the Bandit. Throughout his life, Aiden enjoyed everything from fishing, shooting, and boats, to history, sharks, dinosaurs, and driving his car fast. He loved his grandma very much and enjoyed taking her for a ride in the car he loved. He especially enjoyed the time he spent playing video games online with all of his friends.

Aiden had a soft spot for animals. He appreciated the beauty of the butterflies and would care for them whenever he saw one, making sure to leave some milkweed in the yard for them. Whenever he was home, you would always find him with Peppa, his cat, who never left his side, even into their death together.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Robert L. Maple, and Gary and Jackie McNutt; great-grandparents, John and Marge Spittle, Twila and Lewis Dunlap, Ruth and Robert Maple; and many great aunts and uncles.

Along with his parents, Aiden is survived by his sister, Alexie Louise McNutt; grandmother, Mona Lou Dunlap Maple; four uncles, Chris (Tomeka), Shawn, Jason (Cheyne), and Justin (Ruth) McNutt; aunt, Melinda Maple; many cousins, great aunts and uncles, countless friends, and teammates.

Aiden’s family wishes that his life will not be remembered in how he died, but instead by all of the meaningful experiences and accomplishments that he was able to do while with us.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in the Carrollton High School gymnasium with Fr. Victor Cinson officiating.

Visitation will be held at 3:30 p.m. until the time of services.

There will be a funeral mass in Minerva at St. Gabriel at a later date.

The family will privately lay Aiden to rest later in the Herrington-Bethel Cemetery in Carrollton.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may donate to the following in Aiden’s memory, as he had a passion for helping others: St. Jude, Tusky Valley Crash Victims Fund, or Carrollton Warrior Athletics Program.

Though he is no longer with us, we know he is in Heaven holding the door for us when we will be together again.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.