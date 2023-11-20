Norma J. Clark, 90, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Senior Suites Assisted Living in Carrollton.

She was born Oct. 8, 1933, in Carroll County to Ralph and Vera (Leyda) Staley.

Her husband, the late Martin (Bud) Clark, passed away in 1997.

In addition to her husband and parents, Norma was preceded in death by her stepmother, Lillian Staley; sisters, Patti Osburn and Louise Bartimus; stepsister, Wanda McLean, and half-brother, Ralph Lynn Staley.

Over the years, Norma was active in many things, serving as a Girl Scout leader, member of the Foxy Ladies, and Carroll County Homemakers, a poll worker, Browse and Buy volunteer, and a volunteer for Hospice for twenty years. She served as Grand Marshall of the Fox Township homecoming in 2008 after many years of working the eat stand.

She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church where she taught Sunday School and served as church treasurer. She helped with many fundraisers including their bizarre and working the hot dog stand.

She enjoyed preparing family meals and playing euchre, as well as embroidery work. Norma was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians-Guardians, as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She is survived by her daughters, Mrs. Debbie (Mike) Lindner of Louisville, Ohio and Mrs. Barb (Mitch) Fox; son, Lee (Susan) Clark, both of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Barb Staley; four grandchildren, Shawn and Scott Lindner, Jen White, and Tracy Mullen; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Lee Iden officiating.

Burial will follow in Scroggsfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Norma’s memory to Community Hospice of Carrollton.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.