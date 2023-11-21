Marvin R. “Dick” McClaskey, 72, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

A son of the late Albert and Laura (Miller) McClaskey Sr., he was born Dec. 30, 1950, in Massillon, Ohio.

Dick proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. from 1972 to 1974. He was also an avid fan of both the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns sports teams.

He is survived by his son, Marvin McClaskey; daughter, Misty McClaskey; two grandchildren, Bryson and Arissa; two brothers, Albert (Billie) Sr. and Thomas McClaskey; and sister, Sherrie Huffman.

Along with his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Heaven Crosby; brother, Mark McClaskey; brother-in-law, Kelcie Huffman, and sister-in-law, Sue McClaskey.

A graveside service will be held in Bethlehem Cemetery, Malvern, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick’s memory to the Carrollton Police Dept. at 80 2nd St. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Please designate “To Carrollton Police Dept.”

Dodds Funeral Home assisted with services.