Janice A. Haak

Our beloved Wife, Mother and Sister in Christ, Jan Haak, went home to be with Our Lord, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

She was truly a believer in God until her final hours and we trust that she was welcomed with open arms by Our Father.

Jan was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Canton, Ohio to Helen K (Kolodziejski) and Frank Niemiec who preceded her in death.

Jan leaves behind her loving and devoted husband, William (Bill) Haak, whom she was married to for 57 years.

She also leaves behind her daughter, Bobbi A. (Anjee) Sheafer and son-in-law, Jim Sheafer of Sunbury, Ohio; son, Bill Haak and daughter-in-law, Inna Haak of Chesterland, Ohio; grandchildren, Menno Haak, Ashley Dollins, Michael Sheafer, Kali Sheafer, and Charley Sheafer; two great-granddaughters, Alaina and Avery Dollins, all of whom she adored.

A grandson, Jacob Martin preceded her in death, and welcomed her at the feet of Jesus into the Kingdom of God when she passed.

Jan grew up in Carrollton, Ohio and attended Carrollton schools for her early education. She played the flute in her high school marching band, along with playing the organ at the Catholic Church in Carrollton for Sunday services. Jan’s first job was as a typesetter for The Free Press Standard newspaper in Carrollton. Jan moved to Canton and taught 52 flute students at Gattuso’s Music while also working at Canton Graphic Arts. Jan also worked for AVC; Glenmoor Country Club; Roger DeVille Realtor; and Mass Mutual Life insurance company.

Jan married Bill on June 3, 1967, at St. John Basilica Catholic Church where she was a faithful member for the remainder of her life.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Canton, Ohio at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, where all who knew and loved Jan may attend.

In lieu of flowers, Jan’s family would like to have donations made in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, where Jan fought for donations on behalf of her daughter, or to the SouthernCare Hospice Services.