James “Scott” Long

James “Scott” Long, 80, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

He was born April 21, 1943, to the late Kermit and Lesta Long.

Scott served his country during the Vietnam war. He worked at T.R.W. Metals and had his own lumber business. His passion was training thoroughbred racehorses. He married the love of his life, Janice E. Dye, Aug. 28, 1964. He was raised in the Presbyterian faith.

He is survived by his wife, Janice, of the home; siblings, Patricia Leslie and Jack Long, and many loving family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard Long, Cathy Saltsman, Margie Hobson and Marilyn Zocor.

Calling hours will be Friday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home and the funeral will follow at noon.

Burial will be in Westview Cemetery with full military honors.