Kathryn K. Wyatt, 80, passed away Nov. 23, 2023.

She was born April 29, 1943, in Canton to Wilbur and Alice (Ewing) Kepler.

She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Kathryn loved spending time and taking care of her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, JoAnn (Robert) Champer; son, Roger L. Wyatt; grandsons, Corey and Austin Penick; granddaughter, Jesica (Michael); four great-grandchildren, Haylee (Antonio), Traveller, Brick and Karlee Jo, and great-great grandson, Ryon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Lewis “Zeke” Wyatt; son, Ralph Wyatt; a brother and three sisters.

Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m., and the day of the service, Dec. 2 from 10-11 a.m.

The funeral service will be held Saturday Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Melscheimer Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home, 4041 Cleveland Ave. S, Canton, OH 44707.

Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.