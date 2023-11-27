Lewis J. Fenstermaker

Lewis J. “Johnny” Fenstermaker passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the age of 104.

Johnny was born April 10, 1919, to Lewis and Anna Fenstermaker and lived in Portage County, Ohio, until 1959, when he and his family relocated to East Springfield, Jefferson County, Ohio, where he resided for the remainder of his life.

He retired from Ohio Edison Company in 1981.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles; and sisters, Averie (Elmer) Brumbaugh, Erma (Ralph) Brumbaugh, and Thelma (Fred) Younker.

He is survived by daughters, Carol Sutton Smith and Joyce Bowman; sons, Charles (Cathy) Fenstermaker and Jeffrey (Chris) Fenstermaker. Also surviving are grandchildren, Rick and Scott Sutton, Chad Bowman and Christy (Bowman) Shaffer, and Nichole (Fenstermaker) Moyer and Amanda (Fenstermaker) Boyd. In addition, he is survived by 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no services.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.