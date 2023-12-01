Ralph R. Lucas, 85, went to Heaven Thursday morning, Nov. 30, 2023, after a brief illness.

Ralph was born June 1, 1938, to the late Oscar Sr. and Golda (Carson) Lucas at their farm on Kensington Road north of Carrollton.

A 1956 graduate of Carrollton High School, Ralph joined the Ohio National Guard as an anti-aircraft gun crewman and served 8 years including six months of active duty.

In September of 1960 Ralph joined the Ohio State Patrol, graduating from the Academy on June 2, 1961. He subsequently attended Kent State and Northwestern Universities.

During his time with the Ohio State Patrol, he was stationed at the Akron, Massillon and Wooster Highway Patrol Posts and at District Headquarters in Massillon. He rose to the rank of Staff Lieutenant and was second in charge of six different Patrol Posts in Northeastern Ohio. After 29 years of service, he retired from the Ohio State Patrol.

Following his retirement, he spent the next several years with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Dellroy Marshal’s Office. In 1996 he was elected Carroll County Sheriff serving from 1997 through 2004.

Over the years, Ralph spent a total of 50 years in law enforcement.

Ralph’s hobbies involved building guns, hunting pheasants in South Dakota and Nebraska; ruffed grouse, pheasant, quail, and whitetail deer in Ohio; and hunting mule deer and elk in Wyoming and Colorado. He raised English Setter bird dogs for 27 years and rebuilt several classic cars.

His memberships included the Public Employees and OSP Retirees Association, Carrollton Ruritan’s Club, Pelican Club, Carroll Lodge #124 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Steubenville, American Legion and National Rifle Association.

Ralph had a great love for people no matter their race, color or creed. He was out there to protect and help his fellow man in any and all conditions. He has gone to join up with God in Heaven.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Dena Lucas, whom he married Sept. 19, 1959; two daughters, Denise (David) Koncelik of Florida, and Shelley (Doug) Dixon of Texas; three granddaughters, Amanda Koncelik of Wisconsin, Holly (Benny) Cordero of Florida, and Leela Koncelik of Florida; great-granddaughters, Isabella and Diana Cordero of Florida; a brother, Kenny (Jean Borland) Lucas; three sisters, Corma Haas, Rachel Ludwig, and Janice Place and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Oscar, Carl, and Robert; sisters, Betty Hepner and Maria Hepner; and stepbrothers, Homer and Andrew.

A memorial service for Ralph will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages people to make donations in Ralph’s memory to the Carrollton Friendship Center, PO Box 14, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.