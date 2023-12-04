Norma J. Smith

Norma Jean (Wilson) Smith, 92, passed away peacefully with family at her side Dec. 2, 2023. She was born April 6, 1931, in Amsterdam, Ohio to Scott and Lillian Wilson.

The second of four children, Norma lived a long life in and for the community of Amsterdam.

Norma married George M. Smith on Nov. 11, 1950. They raised five children and were active participants in all their children’s activities from birth through school and beyond. Norma graduated from the College of Steubenville with a degree in elementary education in 1969. She taught fifth grade at Amsterdam Elementary and John Gregg Elementary, retiring in 1987. Her passion for reading, teaching, and helping others never wavered. She was active in Delta Kappa Gamma and numerous education volunteering projects. Norma was a founding board member of the Amsterdam Lending Library and volunteer for the summer reading program.

Norma was a lifelong member of Amsterdam United Methodist Church. She was active in nearly every organized part of the congregation, and she organized nearly every active part at some point – from church committees to UMW and choir. She served on the WEBA Food Pantry board and volunteered for many years. She was a member and officer of the Order of Eastern Star, Senior Women’s Club, and Jolly Mixers.

Norma and George loved to travel, whether it be to visit family and friends or to explore across Europe; but even on her favorite trip to Alaska, she never found anywhere else that could have been her home.

An excellent seamstress, Norma sewed many of her children’s clothes and created wonderful costumes for her children and grandchildren. She baked for family, friends, and the community; her pies, pecan rolls, and fudge were famous. She loved to watch the Indians, the Buckeyes, and the many successes of the people she raised, helped, and taught over her lifetime.

She is survived by her children George (Skip) Smith (Karen) of Hilliard, Ohio, Elizabeth Burleson (Polk) of Maple Grove, MN, Tracy Balen (Alan) of Bay City, MI, and Camille Gilbert (Adam) of Gahanna, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Janet Smith;14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George; her parents; her brother, Jack Wilson; two sisters, Jeannette Connelly and Ruth Owen, and her son, Scott M. Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam with interment following at Fort Steuben Burial Estates.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family is grateful to the staff of Harmony Trace in Hilliard for their care and concern over the past two and a half years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the WEBA Food Pantry.