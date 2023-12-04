Vera Roudebush, 88, of Harlem Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

She was born July 8, 1935, to James and Florence Noble of Harlem Springs.

Vera graduated from Carrollton High School in 1953. She married the love of her life, Richard Roudebush on July 19, 1953. In 1965, Vera and Richard took over Oscar Shepherd’s monument business as Roudebush Memorials for 55 years, closing in 2020. They owned and operated the Dairy Dream in Harlem Springs from 1970-1978. Vera was employed by Carrollton Exempted Village School District for 20 years, working in food service. She especially enjoyed her time at Harlem Springs School in the cafeteria. She was an active member of the former Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs.

Vera is survived by daughters, Sharon (Rick) Wagner, and June (Bob) Wagner; son, Roger (Kelly) Roudebush; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Ron Gantz; and brother-in-law, Gene (Barb) Roudebush.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 70 years, Richard, on March 12, 2023; son, Michael; daughter, Audrey Gantz; great-grandson, Eli Wagner; brothers, Loren and Carl Noble; and sister, Mary Elva Elliott.

She loved and cared deeply for her family, enjoying spending time and cooking for all of them. She was truly loved and will be truly missed by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs with Pastor Mark Thomas and Pastor Ralph Maxwell officiating.

Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

The family would like to thank the Carroll Golden Age Retreat for the compassionate care of our mother, as well as Darcy Plunkett and Mary Tinlin for their compassionate home care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vera’s memory to Harsh Memorial Church, 3167 Apollo Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615; or the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.