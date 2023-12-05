Marla R. Rector

Marla R. Rector, 92, of Harlem Springs, passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 3, 2023, at Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton, Ohio.

Born Oct. 14, 1931, in Middlebourne, WV, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Clinton and Nellie (LeMasters) Stockdale.

Marla was a member of the Carrollton Bible Chapel.

She is survived by her daughter, Odette “Vonnie” (Garth) Stanford of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Marla in death was her husband, Edwin Odell Rector in 2011; son, E. Bruce Rector; and two sisters, Ruby Eddy and Vera Frisosky.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Chuck Wilson officiating.

Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services