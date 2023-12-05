Todd A. Reed, 57, of Malvern, passed away Thursday, Nov. 30, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born May 2, 1966, in Canton.

Todd worked for over 35 years as a journalist, sportswriter, and photographer. He spent most of his career at The Malvern Community News and The News Leader until its closing. He then worked for 8 months for Jordan Miller News until he was unable. He loved covering his community adding heartfelt coverage and a personal touch. Todd was an undying fan of high school athletes and did his best to allow each one to shine. He was gracious and generous in his support of their hard work and dedication. In his early career he was a photographer for Aardvark Studio traveling the country shooting at college graduations. He also photographed local little league teams and weddings for over 25 years.

He graduated from Malvern High School in 1984 and attended The Ohio State University and the University of Akron. He was proud to be a co-founder of the Malvern Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012. He was a Sons of the American Legion member for 34 years. He received the Distinguished Service Award from the OATCCC and the East District OIAAA Media Award.

Todd was also passionate about his professional sport teams, go Zips, Vikings, Reds, Oilers, and USA Soccer. He loved camping with friends and his nephew in his little Scamp trailer he refurbished. And he was so very grateful for his friendship with Jeff Tucci and Matt Blair and their support over the years. His wife and he shared the love and companionship from their dogs, Maddie, Cassidy, Cooper and Annie.

Todd is survived by his wife of 25 years, Michelle Bocki Reed; sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Michael Chiurco; nephew, Nathan Chiurco, and an aunt, Sonia Strock.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne “Hap” and Patricia Reed; mother-in-law, Phyllis Bocki and father-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Bocki.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Minerva First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Kathryn Ophardt officiating.

A private family graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Malvern Athletic Booster Club or the Carroll County Animal Protection League.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.