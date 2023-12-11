Dorothy H. Moore, 77, of Carrollton, Ohio, died early Friday morning, Dec. 8, 2023, in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Moodus, CT, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Rich) Wardwell.

Dorothy was an animal lover who demonstrated her support through her membership in the Carroll County Humane Society. She was a champion Scrabble player who was a member of the National Scrabble Association. She was an equestrian devotee who owned horses for most of her life and began showing horses competitively when she was very young, primarily in the Louisville area of Kentucky. Dorothy was an informed and knowledgeable fan of “Jeopardy” who could accurately answer most of the questions and could play a virtually flawless game of “Trivial Pursuit”. She could carry on an informed conversation about virtually every subject … she was “Google” for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Max M. Moore, Jr., whom she married Jan. 12, 1964; daughter, Corinne Ren of Carrollton; granddaughter, Mrs. Lexie (Zac) Tinlin, and great-granddaughter, Ayla, all of New Philadelphia, Ohio; brother, Frank Wardwell of Dellroy, Ohio; six sisters-in-law, Peggy Bunner of Garrettsville, Ohio, Mrs. Ginger (Nathan) Robinson of Cherokee, NC, Mrs. Pati (Louie) Sperduto of North Port, FL, Mrs. Debbie (Tyler) Feller, Mrs. Teri (Barry) McCarty, Mrs. Dee Dee (Tom) Michel, and a brother-in-law, Jim (Dolly) Moore, all of Carrollton; and a large family of nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and no formal services will be observed. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville has been entrusted with her arrangements. Contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Carroll Golden age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

