Ray S. Borland, 94, of Carrollton, passed away Dec 7, 2023.

Born Dec. 11, 1928, near Dellroy, Ohio, he was a son of the late George and Verna (Little) Borland.

He was a 1946 graduate of Dellroy High School and a veteran of the Korean War, 101st Airborne. He retired from Huebner Chevrolet in 1994 where he was parts manager.

Ray was loved by his family and friends and throughout his life never met a stranger.

He married the love of his life, Donna L. McCort, Nov 22, 1950, at Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky. Together they had one son, Ray (Rick) S. Borland, Jr.

Ray was a member of the New Harrisburg Presbyterian Church, Dellroy American Legion Post 475, Cast Iron Seat Collector’s Association, Carroll County Antique Collector’s Club and Northeast Ohio Two Cylinder Club. He restored a John Deere H tractor shortly after retirement and enjoyed demonstrating it on pop bottles.

Ray is survived by his loving wife, Donna; son, Rick (Susan) Borland; four grandchildren, Er- ica (Matt) Zeedyk of Dover, Desta (Matt Cupp) Borland of Gahanna, Beth Ann Zimmerman of Canonsburg, PA, and Katy Borland of Akron; five great-grandchildren, Carter, Abigail and Elyse Zeedyk, and Cailyn and Tristan Cupp; and brother, Wilbur Borland of Orange City, Florida.

Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were four brothers, Ralph, Lester, Donald and Joe.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a future date for family and friends.