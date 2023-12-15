Mark T. Kocher

Mark Thane Kocher, 71, of Minerva, passed away at his home Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Kocher was born in Canton, Ohio, on Feb. 17, 1952, to Elmer and Marie (Casper) Kocher.

Mark served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 375. He was the Commander of the VFW Post 4120 from 2019-21 and was the Senior Vice Commander at the time of his passing. Mark was loved and adored by family members and friends.

To cherish his memories are his loving wife of 30 years, Linda Kocher of Minerva; four sons, Dutch (Joclyn) Kocher, James (Brooke) Elliott, Ron Hutton, and Rod (Jen) Miller; a daughter, Jolynn (David) Gould; 11 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister, Jude.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his stepmother, Dianne Kocher.

There will be no services.

A celebration dinner will take place at the VFW, 213 Roosevelt St., Minerva, OH 44657, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley, 330-868-4114