Shirley E. McClosky, 87, of Amsterdam, passed away Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at the Country Club Retirement Village in Dover, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Ray and Mary (Bell) Merrill, she was born Nov. 8, 1936, in Carroll County, Ohio.

Shirley was a member of the former Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs. Throughout her life she raised and trained thoroughbred horses and enjoyed painting ceramics.

She is survived by her husband, Benny; son, Benny D. McClosky of Elkhart, IN.; two daughters, Debra (Tim) Wardell of Amsterdam and Diane (Rob) Abraham of Las Vegas, NV; two granddaughters, Lindsey (Sean) McLaughlin, and Alex (Ryan) Ramos; three great-grandsons, Keller, Levi, and SJ; four great-granddaughters, Jocelynn, Rylie, Breanna, and Caroline; numerous step-grandchildren; and great niece, Emily (Ken) Humerickhouse.

Shirley was preceded in death by one grandson, one brother, and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of services.