Audrey H. Kapelewski

Audrey Helen Shepherd Kapelewski, 93, waited and waved her last goodbye from her front porch when she passed at home Dec. 23, 2023.

A farmer from birth, Audrey knew how to make the most of any vegetable, fruit, or meat. From applesauce to Canadian walleye, from blueberry cobbler to eggnog, Audrey could share so much from so little. Her passion to share food and fellowship was evident in every family reunion, Game Feast, Christmas party and church food booth. No family gathering was complete without her deviled eggs, no birthday without her German chocolate cake.

Audrey was a member of Our Lady of Mercy church and shared her soprano voice in the choir for over 40 years. An avid history buff from grade school, she belonged to the Ohio Historical Society. Always on the move, she met her future husband at a dance and oh did they dance! Weekends were full of waltzes, polkas, and square dances! The rare time she would sit you could find her at the card table, reminding you of her mastery of euchre or attempting to teach her grandchildren the game.

Audrey is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Tony Kapelewski; mother and father, Myrtle and Frank Shepherd; brothers, Dean and Ray; and great-grandchild, Owen Taylor Ferry.

She is survived by daughters, Betsy Bair, Barb Spears (Kevin), and Anita Kapelewski (Vicki Breehl); her sister, Marian Abell; sister-in-law, Peggy Shepherd; grandchildren, Nikki Spears, Tiffany Faulkner (Travis), Chelsie Ferry (Todd), Leah Schwede (Kevin), and Gage Spears; great-grandchildren, Jack Schwede and Sutton Ferry, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins round out a well-fed, adventurous, and ever-loving family.

We love you Mom, a bushel and a peck. Toodle loo!

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.