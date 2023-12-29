Roberta L. Walters

Roberta Lynn Walters, a beloved member of the Minerva community, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at the age of 72.

Roberta was born April 4, 1951, in Minerva, Ohio, to Robert and Mildred (Elliott) Covert.

Roberta dedicated many years to her professional career as an inspector at The Timken Company. Her commitment to excellence and attention to detail earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues. She took great pride in her work, always striving for perfection.

In addition to her professional achievements, Roberta held a deep love and devotion for her family. She leaves behind cherished memories for her loved ones to hold close.

Roberta is survived by her daughter, Robin (Rich) McCann of Malvern, Ohio; her son, Ben (Amanda) Walters of Porter, Texas; her grandchildren, Andrew (Chelsea Sadler) Ackerman, Shawnee (Aaron Dobson) Ackerman, Amanda McCann, Derek Walters, and Cali Walters; great-grandchildren, Willow and Ronin; two sisters, Sandy Sutton and Rhonda Calvin; a brother, Brian (Darla) Covert; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her former spouse and best friend, Robert Walters, and a son, Troy Miller.

Although Roberta’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved her, her memory will forever be cherished by her family and friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and unwavering love for her loved ones.

As per Roberta’s wishes, no services will be held.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley, 330-868-4114