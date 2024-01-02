Chris M. Cowling, 37, of Adena, passed away Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

He was born Jan. 10, 1986, to Johnny and Angela Cowling.

He graduated from Buckeye Career Center where he majored in Diesel Technology. He enjoyed spending time outdoors. His parents would take him deer hunting and he also loved fishing. He enjoyed spending quality time with family. His favorite artists were Vince Gill singing “Go Rest High on that Mountain” and Garth Brooks singing “Unanswered Prayers”.

Survivors include his mother, Angela Cowling; his son, Johnathon Cowling; his fiancé, Tiffany Ruckman; daughter, Paisley Grace Cowling, born Nov. 17, 2023; sister, Kimberly Cowling; grandmother, Alice Cowling; and many loving extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Cowling; grandfather, John Cowling; and grandparents, Everett and Karen Harvey.

Christopher was a very loving son, father, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and uncle.

He will be forever remembered and in our hearts for eternity.

There are no services planned at this time.

