L.D. Hollyfield was born in Carter County, TN, in a little place high on a mountain called Pogy. He was born to LeRoy, a farmer, and Sarah Ann (Potter) Hollifield on Nov. 24, 1928. He was the fourth child in a family of eight which included his brothers Jack, Spud, Bill, Jimmy, and Bobby and his two sisters, Trena and Madgie. He enjoyed a close relationship with all his siblings, especially his sister Trena, who survives.

He was a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Navy who served as a gunner aboard the U.S.S. Missouri. He had the distinction of being aboard the Missouri when then General Dwight Eisenhower signed the peace treaty.

He met the love of his life, Betty Lou Norris on Buck Mountain where he lived and farmed. They were married Sept. 16, 1950, in Elizabethton, TN, and soon thereafter moved to Canton, Ohio. He went to work for the Ohio Power Company, where he remained in their employ for 37 years.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou (Norris) Hollyfield of Dellroy; daughters, Patricia (Randy) Dingler of Dellroy, Ohio, and Barbara Ann (Kevin) Ziegler of Wellington, Ohio; his sister, Trena Greer of Elizabethton, TN; four grandchildren, Corey (Erika) Dingler of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Tammy Freeze of Spotsylvania, VA, Kurk (Amy) Ziegler of Wellington, and Kate (Travis) Williams of Belpre, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren, Slyvain and Remy Ziegler, Ansley and Selah Williams, Alec and Broc Dingler, and Bradley and Brogan Newton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Hadassah Williams; a great-grandson, Justin Freeze; five brothers Jack, Spud, Bill, Jimmy and Bobby Hollyfield; and sister, Madgie Carpenter.

L.D. was a kind, sweet man with a playful disposition who loved his family and highly valued and respected his work. He took great satisfaction in his work at the power company and never missed a day in his 37 years on the job. He was also quite fond of working on his farm that he purchased in Dellroy in the 1960’s. He kept busy preparing hay, “Fixin’ the fence”, and tending to his cattle. He was fond of attending the livestock auctions, never missing a Monday auction at the Carrollton Cattle Barn. In the 1970’s, he built a new house in Dellroy for Betty and himself where they settled in to attend to gardening and yard chores, as well as the attention they gave to their farm.

Betty and L.D. were also faithful in the efforts to help the Market Avenue Church of Christ where they attended for many years. There, they cultivated many close friendships and made countless great memories. L.D. was baptized into Christ in the 1960’s. His faith allowed him to look forward to spending eternity with Jesus and the many loved ones that went on before him.

L.D. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning, Dec. 29, 2023, at Belle’s House Assisted Living Center in Carrollton where he had resided since March of 2023.

He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, brother and friend. We will see you soon, Dad!

Funeral services for L.D. will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Travis Williams officiating.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. until time of services at 6 p.m.

Committal services and burial will take place Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in the Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton.

Military honors provided by the Carroll County combined units of the V.F.W., American Legion, and DAV will be observed Thursday evening to open services at the funeral home.

Contributions in L.D.’s memory may be made to the Christian Relief Fund, P.O. Box 19670, Amarillo, Texas 79114-1670. To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com.

Baxter-Gardner, 740-269-9225