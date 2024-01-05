Robert Edwards Green

Robert Edwards Green, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 1, 2024.

Bob was deeply loved by many people and will be greatly missed.

He will be remembered for his faith, his kindness, his warm heart, and his sense of humor. Fondly called “Bob, the Encourager” by some, he was known for his impromptu, in the moment prayers, when anyone had a need.

Bob was born Feb. 9, 1950, in Toronto, Ohio, to Robert M. Green and Dora Eloise (Edwards) Green.

He grew up there, working very hard, delivering newspapers for 3 routes from the age of 7. In high school, he played first trombone for the marching band. Bob enjoyed square dancing and gardening, but his first love was buying antiques. He bought his first antique when he was only 11 and went on to become an avid collector and dealer throughout his life.

Bob worked at Weirton Steel for 36 years, as a mail carrier, a pipe fitter, and in the train yard. He was an active member of Boyce Church in East Liverpool.

He leaves behind his special friends, Sharon Brown, Daniel L. (Vicki) Williams, Kevin Reed and Les Beagle.

Visitation hours for Bob will be held 2-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at the Clarke Funeral Home in Toronto.

A celebration service of Bob’s life will be held Monday at the funeral home with Pastor John Smith officiating.

Interment will take place at the Toronto Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be donated to Boyce Church.

