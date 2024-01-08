Denise Ralston

Denise Ralston, 71, passed away Saturday, Dec. 30, at Carroll Healthcare, where she had resided since Dec. 7, 2023.

Born Oct. 9, 1952, in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ted and Donna (Dennis) Ralston.

Denise was a 1971 graduate of Carrollton High School. She was a former employee of Carroll Electric Co-Op, volunteered at Carrollton Genealogical Society, and was acting recording secretary for Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation. Denise was a loyal sports fan, especially Ohio State and Cleveland Indians. She was an avid collector of all Peanuts characters, but Snoopy was her favorite.

Denise is survived by many friends and numerous cousins.

Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place.

Her remains will rest with her parents at Woodland Cemetery in Salineville, Ohio.