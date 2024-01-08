Dr. Shirlee Meola

Dr. Shirlee May Meola, 88, of Mechanicstown, formerly of College Station, TX, passed away Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Born Dec. 7, 1935, in Canton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Marie (Nichols) May, Sr.

Shirlee graduated from Carrollton High School before attending Ohio State University, where she was one of the few women at the time to earn their Ph.D. in Zoology. She married Dr. Roger W. Meola in June of 1956 and worked alongside him as part of a research team at the Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory in Vero Beach, identifying the source and function of several hormone regulation reproduction and behavior in mosquitoes. They then continued their research at the University of Georgia from 1969-1972. After moving to Texas, Shirlee worked as a Chief Scientist for the U.S.D.A. until she retired.

She is survived by one sister, Ruth Zuern, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her parents; two brothers, Johnny May and Charles May, Jr.; and a sister, Mabel Riegle.

Per Shirlee’s wishes, there will be no services.

Cremation has taken place, and she will be interred alongside her husband in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, Ohio.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.