Judy A. Luedtke, 72, of Minerva, passed away Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in the Arbors of Minerva. She was born May 21, 1951, in Murray City, Ohio, to Wilbert and Martha (Sweezy) Sanborn. She was a housewife and loved to fish and cook and spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Luedtke whom she married Oct. 7, 1983; 4 daughters, Kimberly (Kyle) Granger of Minerva, Melissa Bowen of Malvern, Krista (Ricky) Krider of Malvern, and Amy (Troy) Mobley of Nelsonvillle; son, Shawn (Brandy) Dazey of Navarre; two sisters, Patty (Cary) Winigman of Minerva, and Sue (Walt) Williams of Carbon Hill; brother, Mike (Joanne) Sanborn; 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Swyers and a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Sanborn.

There will be no formal services at this time.

“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”

Proverbs 31:31