Kathleen A. Chambers, 77, of Minerva, passed away, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

She was born May 19, 1946, to James and Veronica (Finnick) Draher.

She was the owner of the Minerva News Depot for 35 years. She is a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church. She is also a member of the Minerva VFW Post #4120 Aux. where she was a past president and the secretary for many years. She is a 1963 graduate of Minerva High School and was awarded a Master Gardener Certificate by The Ohio State University and worked as a volunteer for the Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center of the University of Mount Union for ten years.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Chambers whom she married Nov. 19, 1997; daughter, Michele Orwick of Orlando, FL; 3 bonus children, Brooke Ohler of Jackson Twp., Joseph (Mindi) Chambers of Louisville, and Casey Chambers of Jackson Twp.; two grandchildren, Olivia Ohler and Matthew Chambers.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, David and Paul Draher.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Michelle Orwick officiating.

The family requests that you wear pink in her honor to the services or honor her memory by planting pink flowers in her name.

Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.