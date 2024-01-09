James H. Grove

James H. “Napa Jim” Grove, 65, formerly of Carroll County, Ohio, passed away suddenly Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

He was born Feb. 5, 1958, in Canton, to the late Richard and Bernice (Cummings) Grove.

Jim was a 1976 graduate of Carrollton High School. During high school, he began working for Gallon Equipment, Huebner’s Parts, and Carson’s Auto Parts in Carrollton. He then relocated to Modern Auto Parts in Magnolia, where he retired after over 30 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John P. Grove.

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna L. (Beamer) Grove; son, Richard (Jessica) Grove; grandchildren, Alexandria, Dylan, Julian, Julianna, and Arabella; sister, Karen (Joe) Applegarth, and many nieces and nephews.

Jim will be laid to rest in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.