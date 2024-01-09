John R. Miday, 89, passed away Jan. 7, 2024.

He was born in Canton, Ohio, on June 16, 1934, to the late Lawrence Miday and Susan J. (Hoff) Miday.

John had been a resident of Waynesburg, Ohio, since 1960. After graduating high school, he served honorably in the United States Army.

For 13 years, John owned and operated Miday’s Power Mower Center in Waynesburg. He retired from Homer R. Unkefer Equipment in 1996, having previously worked at Republic Steel for ten years. He became an active volunteer at the Algonquin Mill in Petersburg, where he served as Head Miller for over 15 years.

An active member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, John served on the cemetery board, finance committee, and the Catholic Men’s Club. He was a Waynesburg Quad Ambulance board member and the Carroll County Historical Society. He was also a member of the Dellroy American Legion Post #475.

John is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ronald Miday and Lawrence Miday, Jr.; and one sister, Mary Lou Shimek.

Surviving him are his wife of 65 years, Clara “Billie” Miday, and two daughters, Joan (Kurt) Geis of East Canton, Ohio, and Lori (Sebastian) Pugliese of Hortonville, WI. He is also survived by grandchildren, Emma Geis, Maggie Geis, Sebastian Pugliese, and Kelli Pugliese.

Friends are invited to offer their condolences at St. Mary’s of Morges Catholic Church, 8012 Bachelor Rd. NW, Waynesburg, OH 44688, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, from 10-11 am.

A Christian burial mass will occur at the church at 11 a.m., followed by John’s interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

John’s family would like to thank the Aultman Hospice Staff for their compassionate care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Funeral Home, 218 East Nassau St., East Canton, Ohio.

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com