Mary J. Johnson

Mary Joann Johnson, 88, of Amsterdam, Ohio, passed away Jan. 13, 2024. She was born March 10, 1935, in Amsterdam, Ohio, to the late Samuel and Martha (Chastain) Allen.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, George Johnson; son, Sam Johnson, and mother, Molly Jackson.

Mary was a member at the Amsterdam Hilltop Church, Amsterdam VFW, and the Women’s Auxiliary. She was famous for her cream puffs and known as the “Cream Puff Lady.”

She is survived by her daughter, Georgia (Dan) Beadnell; daughter-in-law, Patty Johnson; her grandchildren, Malissa (Willis) Long, Danny (Anita) Beadnell, Jay (Redina) Beadnell, and Brandy (Judd) Edwards; her great-grandchildren, Willis (Mikayla) Long, Ashley (Jesse Miller) Beadnell, Danielle Beadnell, Nathaniel Beadnell, Alexander Beadnell, Kinsley Edwards, and Kalynn Edwards; and her great-great grandchildren, Dakota Beadnell, Madison Miller, Cassidy Joann Miller, and Bow Long.

Friends will be received for visitation at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Amsterdam Hilltop Church with Pastor Clint Quillen officiating.

Entombment will follow at Fort Steuben Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the WEBA Food Pantry, 348 N. Main St., Amsterdam, Ohio, or the Amsterdam Hilltop Church, 6529 Hill Rd. SE, Amsterdam, OH, 43903.

