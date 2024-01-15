Robert L. Kellogg, 70, of Palm City, FL, passed away Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Fairview Hospital in Cleveland.

He was born May 2, 1953, in Alliance to the late Clifford and Ruth (Grafton) Kellogg.

He worked as the City Manager for Rittman for 18 years and was also the City Manager for Sewall’s Point, FL, and South Palm Beach, FL. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1972 and received his bachelor’s in science from Kent State University. He loved golfing and traveling and cruising with his family, having visited all 50 states and many of the countries in Europe. He is a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church and was a former Carroll County Commissioner, member of the Rotary, and a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the United Way board and was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 151 in Minerva and an active volunteer with the Buckeye Council. He is a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan. Feel free to wear your favorite Ohio State gear to the services.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Young) Kellogg, whom he married Jan. 5, 1995; 3 children, Kory (Susan) Kellogg of Plano, TX, Kelli (Jeremy) Welch of Haslet, TX, and Carter Kellogg of Palm City, FL; sister, Karen (Tom) Nolan of Canton; brother, Bruce (Linda) Kellogg of Malvern; 3 grandchildren, Hayley (Keith) Nickens, Britton Welch, and Wesley Kellogg; and two great-grandchildren, Asher and Cooper Nickens.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Dean.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. in the Minerva Methodist Church with Rev. Peggy Garner officiating.

A luncheon will immediately follow.

A graveside committal service will be held in the Fitchville Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. in the Minerva Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckeye Council, Boy Scouts of America Camp Honors program at www.buckeyecouncil.org/support or c/o 2301 13th St. NW, Canton, OH 44708.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.