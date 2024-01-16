CHS Treasurer receives four-star rating

Carrollton Schools Treasurer Amy Spears was recognized and honored at the Jan. 9 meeting of the Carrollton Board of Education by Supt. David Davis.

In his Superintendent’s report to the Board, Davis told the board he wanted to congratulate Amy and her department for achieving a four-star rating (highest achievement) upon receiving the school district’s audit report from the State Auditor’s office.

Mrs. Spears has served as treasurer since Jan. 1, 2022, succeeding Roxanne Mazur who retired Dec. 31, 2021. Prior to that time, Spears served as the assistant treasurer.

Members of the Treasurer’s staff include Betsy Bair, assistant treasurer/payroll; Natalie Witts, assistant treasurer/budgetary; Shelly Yoder, accounts receivable/inventory, and Megan McLean, Education Management Information Systems assistant/fiscal specialist.

Supt. Davis also presented Certificates of Appreciation to each of the board members in observance of School Board Recognition Month Proclamation.

Copies of the Youth Behavior Survey developed by the Carroll County Health Department were given to board members. Davis noted the Conotton Valley and CEVSD will be giving these surveys in the next couple of weeks. Questions will also be posted online, and parents will have the opportunity to ‘opt-out’ of the survey if they desire, he noted.

In calling attention to a bill in the financial report for an outdoor grill, Davis said he would like to thank several businesses for their generous donation totaling $4,000 toward this purchase.

They include McFadden Insurance, Dirt Road Holdings, Huebner Chevrolet, Fusion Ceramics, the Athletic Booster Club and Lesko Architecture.

Davis said the school hopes to use this grill to help celebrate classroom achievements, feed staff and parents and to help improve the overall climate in our schools.

The superintendent also informed the board that the state has approved money in the new budget to give scholarships to the top 5 percent of all students in the state who chose to attend college within the state of Ohio.

“Each student (we have eight) will receive $5,000 (renewable for four years) for a total of $160,000 in additional scholarship money for our students,” he added.

Davis also noted a new contract will be negotiated this spring with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (union) and that some planning sessions internally have begun with scheduling dates soon.

In his final remarks, Supt. Davis told the board that he learned at a recent Stark County Superintendent’s meeting that many districts plan to close April 8 due to the total solar eclipse that will occur that day. “I’ve been in discussion with other Carroll County schools, and we are ‘in consideration’ of closing, but more information will come,” he added.