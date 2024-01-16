Ruth A. Tarr

Ruth A. Tarr, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

She was born Sept. 23, 1934, to the late John and Grace Marshall.

She was a graduate of Bergholz High School. Ruth married the love of her life, Floyd E. Tarr, Jr. on March 27, 1954, and he passed away Oct. 14, 2007. They were together for 53 years. Ruth loved being outdoors where she could be found doing activities for the family by gardening or mowing the yard. She loved all animals. She felt calm by watching the cows on the farm. Her hobbies were many, including collecting hats and playing the piano. Ruth enjoyed canning and baking. She was known as the pickle lady and for baking banana bread.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie A. Tarr of the home; two siblings, Roy Marshall and Dorothy Detchon.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mary Fitch, Jack Marshall, Clyde Marshall and Lester Marshall.

A memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the Baxter Ridge United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. The service will start at noon.

Donations may be made to the church or Crossroads Hospice.

Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121

