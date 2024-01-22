Ada J. Butterworth, 86, of Kensington, passed away Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 1, 1937, in West Township to Bode and Gertrude (Archer) Greathouse.

She had worked at Pamida, Great Trail Golf Course, Worthington Plastics and Merit Plastics. She is a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church. She loved to go on outings and vacations with her family and friends. She also loved gardening and would often be seen tending to her flowers and trimming her trees.

She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Butterworth, on Sept. 10, 1955, and they have celebrated 68 years of marriage together.

She had three children, Launa (Jeff) Truxall of Minerva, Holly (Brian Boggs) Mikes of Kensington, Steve (d) (Debbie) Butterworth of Alliance; 7 grandchildren, Joshua (Heidi) Truxall, Lauren (Elliott) Hannen, Caleigh Mikes, Kasey Mikes (d), Angie (Bob) LaCaze, Steven Butterworth, and Melody (Todd) Bruwier; four step-grandchildren, Jennie (Jason) Cagle, Kristen Huff, Tara Burns, and Shane Hoover; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son, Steve Butterworth; two sisters, Margaret Novitski and Jane Petty; brother, Donald Greathouse; son-in-law, Ernie Mikes; granddaughter, Kasey; and two great-granddaughters, Lyla and Natalee.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. in the Minerva First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Kathryn Ophardt officiating.

Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.