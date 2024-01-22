Gloria M. Willen, 97, passed away Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Centreville Village in Carrollton, Ohio.

She was born Dec. 24, 1926, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Bernard and Pauline (Fischer) Wellbrock.

She was employed throughout her life wherever she lived. Her office career included Standard Publishing in Cincinnati, Pinellas County in Clearwater, FL, and the Lake Mohawk office in Malvern, Ohio. Once retired, she found her creative outlet in quilt making and crocheting where many benefited and were warmed from her gifts of beautiful wedding quilts, newborn and veteran blankets. She was a devoted and active member in her church community at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Minerva, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edmund H. Willen; granddaughter, Sara M. Willen and six brothers and sisters, Catherine (Stanley) Kemper, Dolores (Frank) Moorman, Bernard (Dorothy) Wellbrock, Angela (Charles) Willen, Stanley (Joan) Wellbrock, Jean (Norb) Koopman.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail (Frank) Lazzaro of Tempe, AZ; her son, Gary (Syndy) Willen of Carrollton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Todd (Kim) Bender, Christopher Bender, Ashley Dager, and Kate (Darren) Mancuso; five great-grandchildren, Jake Bender, Cayden Bender, Mason Bender, Eli Mariano and Claire Mancuso; also, her Godson, Vince (Meg) Wellbrock, and many other nieces and nephews.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in the St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant.

Calling hours will be Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. in the Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home on Cheviot Road in Cincinnati.

